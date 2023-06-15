POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper who was charged in two separate incidents involving the assault and battery of juvenile females has been found guilty in one and acquitted of the other.

Douglas Michael Ledbetter, 44, was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 6, 2023, after deputies obtained three arrest warrants for two incidents. The first incident reportedly occurred on May 7 at Bienvenue, an event venue on Old Buckingham Road. The second incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 3 at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

Ledbetter was charged with the following as a result of the incidents:

Two counts of assault and battery (18.2-57)

One count of causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. (18.2-371)

Following an adjudicatory hearing in Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday, June 14, Ledbetter was found guilty of assault and battery for the May 7 incident. However, he was found not guilty of both charges stemming from the alleged incident at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

“Regarding the contributing charge, the court found that that the defendant had not been in a direct supervisory role over the child and therefore was not guilty of making her ‘in need of supervision,’” said Jennifer Guiliano, the special prosecutor in the case. “Regarding the assault and battery of this child, the court found … the juvenile victim to be very credible and did not doubt that what happened had upset her. However, [the judge] also found that the defendant may not have known that his conduct was offensive to the child and therefore it could not be proven that he had the requisite criminal intent.”

Ledbetter was sentenced to 30 days in prison with 30 days suspended. He will also be required to maintain 12 months of good behavior and is not permitted to make contact with the juvenile or her family or household members.