Virginia State University offering free tuition to eligible local students

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local area students who qualify for the Pell Grant may be eligible to attend Virginia State University for free! The university said this initiative is part of the Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN).

The initiative will provide access for an estimated 300 Pell-eligible students annually who live within the proximity of the campus (Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Henrico County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County and the City of Richmond).

Priority is placed on students from Matoaca, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights high schools.

“At Virginia State University, we continue to embrace our role as Virginia’s Opportunity University,” VSU President, Makola M. Abdullah said in a press release. “This initiative directly aligns with our Strategic Plan as it allows us to directly impact students who dream of access to a quality four-year university, yet lack financial resources to attend.”

To qualify, students must be Pell Grant eligible, meet the University admission requirements, and live within a 25-mile radius of the University.

Complete the interest form here.