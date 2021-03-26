Virginia State University planning an in-person graduation celebration this year

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced on Thursday plans to hold a face-to-face graduation ceremony for the first time since 2019.

The university said the celebration will take place on May 23 at Rogers Stadium, an outdoor facility that can hold up to 8,000 people. With Governor Northam’s mandate in place, about 2,400 people can attend.

In a tweet, VSU said the ceremony will honor graduates from Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021; however, specific details about the ceremony have not been released yet.