Regional Policing Leadership Taskforce to meet for the first time at VSU

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University and Central Virginia law enforcement officials have teamed up to form a Regional Policing Leadership Taskforce. The initiative was started in hopes of bridging the divide between police departments and the communities they enforce, particularly communities of color and those with mental health issues.

According to a press release from VSU, the goal of the taskforce is to provide a platform to change perceptions and heal wounds in this current climate. The taskforce was created by VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah and VSU Sociology and Criminal Justice Professor, Dr. Zoe Spencer.

“It is not enough to talk about the work. The time is now to do the work,” says Dr. Zoe Spencer. “It is a promising and groundbreaking time when the leadership of our local and regional police departments agree to get together with the academic, service, and administrative leadership of our HBCU to begin collaborating around the shared goal of minimizing the risk of crisis in our area.”

The taskforce will meet for the first time on Friday at 11 a.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: