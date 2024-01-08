BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers at Virginia Tech have found drugs used to treat Type 2 diabetes may reduce alcohol cravings and alcohol use in people with obesity.

Researchers initially analyzed more than 68,000 posts from Reddit — a social media platform — that mentioned GLP-1 approved medications, which help to manage Type 2 diabetes, including Mounjaro, Wegovy, Ozempic and Trulicity.

Of 962 users’ posts relating to alcohol, a spokesperson for Virginia Tech said 71.7% addressed reduced cravings and reduced usage.

Analysis of the posts, coupled with a remote study of people with obesity who reported using semaglutide and tirzepatide — used to treat obesity — found that the drugs “decreased cravings and reduced alcohol consumption,” according to the study.

In a second study, 153 participants who self-reported having obesity were recruited from various social media platforms. Roughly a third of these participants represented the control group, a third were taking either a semaglutide injection or tablet and a third were using tirzepatide.

“Participants taking semaglutide or tirzepatide reported drinking significantly fewer drinks, on average, than those in the control group who were not on any medication for diabetes or weight loss,” said a spokesperson for the university.

In addition, the university said researchers found that both the average number of alcoholic drinks and the likeliness of binge drinking were significantly lowered.