Virginia teen killed, 2 seriously hurt in Tuesday morning crash on Route 360

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia teen died early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 360. Two other teens in the same car suffered life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to VCU Medical Center, police said.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash, located at Route 360 just west of Coates Lane, at 2:22 a.m. A preliminary investigation from state police found that a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was going east on Route 360 when it side swiped a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze going west.

State police said the van lost control and overturned several times before striking an embankment. Three teens were in the van at the time of the crash.

One passenger, identified only as a 16-year-old female out of Dunnsville, Virginia, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two other teens, identified as males, were flown to VCU Medical Center with critical injuries.

The teens in the van were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to Virginia State Police, and “speed is being considered one of the casual factors” in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: