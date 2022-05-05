RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University announced the opening of a new technical center Thursday, focused on the study of drones in cooperation with a Texas-based aerospace company.

The Center for Technology and Innovation will open this summer, with classes open to students in Fall 2022.

“We are excited to form this partnership with Paragon VTOL Aerospace to take a hands-on, innovative approach to meeting the transportation needs of our evolving world,” said Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of the VUU.

VUU is an HBCU located on Richmond’s Northside. The university said in a press release that students participating in the research program would be eligible for an “executive leadership pathway” in the company.

“In order for the fourth industrial revolution to become viable, we will need to create sustainable jobs by developing educational partnerships within all communities, especially the underserved and underrepresented,” said Dwight Thanos Smith, Executive Chairman of Paragon VTOL Aerospace.

Additional information on the center can be found here.