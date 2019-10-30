1  of  3
Virginia Union University receives $400,000 for project involving old Industrial Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University is receiving $400,000 in support of its redevelopment plan to turn the historic Industrial Hall building into a center for African-American history and culture.

The grant was presented by Governor Ralph Northam, as part of the Industrial Revitalization Fund.

Virginia Union University President Dr. Hakim J. Lucas said the project will help connect students and the community to the school’s history.

‘It will allow them to feel, embrace, touch all of the art and rich history of the University,” Lucas said. “Second, it will allow them to engage in critical dialogue about it. Not just to deal with prejudices and racial biases, but also discuss way in which we can work and build a better country “

The funds were awarded along with three other projects across the Commonwealth, totaling about $1.4 million.

