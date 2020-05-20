Virginia War Memorial to livestream annual Memorial Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day is just around the corner and the Virginia War Memorial is prepping for their annual ceremony.

“We were all like, man this is the one thing we’re really gonna miss,” said veteran James Dunham.

In order to keep everyone safe from any coronavirus threats, this year’s ceremony is going to look a little different: It’s going to be streamed online.

“We could’ve easily just gone the way of, ‘hey not this year, we’ll just be back next year,'” Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle told 8News. “But, you don’t want to allow something to be an excuse not to honor them, not to remind people how important it is.”

Although it won’t quite be the same as years past, veterans are overjoyed the Virginia War Memorial is still putting on their annual Memorial Day ceremony.

“It was really nice for us to hear that they were going to do a livestream ceremony that while it couldn’t be open to the public at least they would go through the remainder of the ceremony,” Dunham said. “So, that really meant a lot to us.”

Dr. Mountcastle says the ceremony will consist of remembering those who have died in the last year, some pre-recorded comments from Gov. Ralph Northam and they’ll also place a memorial wreath in the shrine of memory.

Dunham, who has been going to the ceremony since 1990 when he moved to Richmond, said it means a lot to him they’re giving everyone a chance to honor those we’ve lost and their service, “I’ve been there more often than I’ve been anywhere else in Richmond, so it’s gonna be weird not going.”

The livestream will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and last 30 minutes. That day the War Memorial will be open to the public so anyone can come and pay their respects, including groups and organizations laying their own wreaths. You do still have to follow social distancing guidelines.

