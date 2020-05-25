Virginia War Memorial to livestream Memorial Day ceremony, how to commemorate the day from home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day is a day of remembering those who have died while serving in the U.S. military, but this year many ceremonies are turning virtual due to COVID-19.
Here are some ways you can commemorate the day from home.
2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony
The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will do a livestream ceremony starting at 10 a.m.
- When: Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Shrine of Memory- 20th Century, Virginia War Memorial
- Watch: Livestream Memorial Day Ceremony
Public ceremonies will not be held at state veterans cemeteries in Dublin, Amelia and Suffolk. Families who would like to place a wreath at the Virginia War Memorial can do so anytime after 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day through Friday, May 29. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Chesterfield County sets up virtual tour
Chesterfield County is honoring the fallen with two websites designed to allow people “to virtually tour the memorial markers, roads, bridges and public facilities dedicated to Chesterfield employees and residents who died while serving the citizens of Chesterfield County domestically and/or the safety of the United States abroad.”
Check out the pages:
National Park Service Virtual Tribute
The National Park Service will feature a 13 hour livestream honoring ‘military service and sacrifice through the nation’s history.’
- When: Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m.
- Where: National Park Service Facebook page
