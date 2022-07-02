NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Zoo is putting out an open call for photography enthusiasts. Those who submit photos could find their work on the 2023 Virginia Zoo Calendar.

The entry period for the Zoo Calendar Photography Contest is already underway and will continue through the month until midnight on Sunday, July 31.

The contest is only open to United States residents, but local and regional photographers are encouraged to apply. All photo submissions must have been taken at the zoo on or after June 1, 2021.

For more information on the contest and the rules and requirements for submissions, visit the Virginia Zoo website here.