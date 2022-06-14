ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

On June 13, at 7:24 p.m., state police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Accomack County that resulted in a fatality.

The driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Mustang was pronounced dead. He was identified as 17-year-old Joshua Antonio Vasquez.

Vasquez was said to be traveling northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road, at a high rate of speed, according to police. He ran off the roadway, struck a tree and died on impact.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.