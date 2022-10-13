PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former student at Longwood University has been sentenced to prison for raping another student in 2021.

According to a statement sent out on Thursday, Oct. 13, from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for Prince Edward County, Ieuan R. Phillips was found guilty of rape on July 19, 2022 and given a 10-year active prison sentence for the offense.

Phillips, who did not have a previous criminal record, received 50 years in prison with 40 years suspended, the statement read. He was taken into custody after the sentencing hearing.

Phillips’s defense counsel noted an appeal to the conviction and sentencing, according to the statement.