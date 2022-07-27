RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Out of the more than 188,000 tickets bought in anticipation of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing with a jackpot of $830 million, four Virginians won big, claiming prizes of $10,000 each. The jackpot has been steadily rising for months, as the last person to cash in on the top prize did so in April.

The estimated jackpot for the Friday, July 29 drawing has risen to a jaw-dropping $1.025 billion.

The four Virginia tickets that won $10,000 each on Tuesday matched four out of the first five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number. The tickets were bought at:

Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach

Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.

The next drawing takes place Friday, July 29. Friday’s jackpot is 1.025 billion, with an estimated cash value of $602 million.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings. Tickets can be bought in-store and at valottery.com.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.