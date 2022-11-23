RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soaring food prices at the grocery store are impacting how much you’ll pay for Thanksgiving dinner.

Diane Wolfarth and her husband William were doing some last-minute shopping for the holiday.

“We definitely have seen the increased prices on everything,” William said. “You’re definitely going to decide if you’re going to choose that particular dish or if you’re going to choose something different based on cost,” Diane said.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said according to their informal survey, the average price for a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people in 2021 cost more than $63. This year, that price tag is more than $73.

Food items like turkey, ham, pie ingredients and vegetables have gone up, but many families don’t want to give up their favorite dishes.

The Wolfarths’ described their holiday favorites as “the typical green beans, mash potatoes, a couple of pies for Thanksgiving meal and Maryland stuffing.”

The Bureau survey results also revealed that the average cost of a 16-pound turkey was $28.09, or $1.76 per pound. That’s up 12.1% more than last year’s average price of $1.57 per pound.

The Bureau also reported the locality with the highest average cost for a traditional Thanksgiving meal was Henrico County, which hit a maximum price point of $90.51 this year. The locality with the lowest average cost was Carroll County, which fetched $55.79 for a 10-person meal.

When shopping for food items, the Wolfarths have ways to cash in on some deals.

“We buy things that are on sale. We try to look for store brands and we come with a list, so we only buy what we need,” William said.

Here are a few other ways to save money:

— Use leftover meat to recreate other dishes throughout the week.

— Buy frozen food instead of fresh food because it’s usually cheaper and it lasts longer.

— Shop at multiple stores to see who has the best deals.

— Assign people to bring dishes to the feast.

For the Wolfarths, though, family time is worth whatever numbers are on the price tag.

“It’s really important to kind of think of the people who definitely do not have family and are not able to put food on the table,” Diane said. “It makes you appreciate being able to come, and, you know, shop and provide for your family.”