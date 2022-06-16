VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in the city of Virginia Beach.

On June 15, at 11:53 p.m., state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-264 westbound, east of Newtown Road.

Preliminary investigations and witness statements revealed a 2014 BMW motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high speed. Once it reached the hill crest at Witchduck Road, the driver of the motorcycle ran into the rear of a Hyundai Kona.

The force of the impact pushed the Hyundai off the road to the left, causing it to strike the jersey wall. The driver, a 26-year-old, lost control and crossed all lanes of traffic before hitting the jersey wall on the right side of the roadway, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Travis Cole Burch of the 1000 block of Curlew Court in Chesapeake, died on impact. It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor, according to police.

Police say the speed played a significant role in the crash.

The 26-year-old Hyundai driver was uninjured.