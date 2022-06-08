WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Food banks in three Virginia areas are receiving over $600,000 in federal funding in an announcement by Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Over $600 thousand in federal funding is going to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) for a pilot project through Feed More, Fredericksburg Regional Bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia. The project will help food banks in Northern, Central, and Southwest Virginia broaden their operations and food delivery in disadvantaged areas.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through The Emergency Food Assistance Programs (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants and will include efforts to expand mobile distribution infrastructure, freezing and cooling investments in rural areas and targeting outreach activities in tribal areas.

“Virginians shouldn’t have to worry about where they’re going to find their next meal,” Warner and Kaine said. “We’re glad this federal funding will be used to help food banks across Virginia.”

As of June 2022, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has awarded about $40 million in TEFAP Reach and Resiliency grants to 38 of its state agencies.