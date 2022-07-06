HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in the city of Hampton Tuesday evening.

On July 5, at 10:58 p.m., state police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that happened on I-64 in the vicinity of Kings Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Preliminary investigations showed the victims were traveling westbound on I-64 before an unknown vehicle shot at the passenger window and struck the front seat passenger, police said. The person was injured.

VSP is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area prior to, or after, the incident to reach out with possible information.

The victims were reportedly driving a blue-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about this shooting or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.