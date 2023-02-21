CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating reports of bomb threats against B.M. Williams Primary School and several individuals in Chesapeake.

A sign on the front door of the school Tuesday morning stated it was on a level one lockdown. The Chesapeake Department is currently leading the investigation surrounding the threat with Virginia State Police assisting.

While WAVY was there, several parents arrived and started to line up outside the school.

A level one lockdown means that there is a threat (shooter, criminal, etc.) nearby, but not necessarily targeting the school itself. The school will be locked until law enforcement officials state that everything is clear.

B.M. Williams Primary School is the school where the now-infamous After School Satan Club held its first meeting just days prior to the bomb threats. Officials have not confirmed whether the bomb threats are related to the club.

Some parents have begun lining up outside of the school. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vXlzSUekBE — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 21, 2023

WAVY News received a copy of the email threat, which was sent to a number of addresses Tuesday morning. The text of the email mentioned threats toward a Chesapeake school board member, the Chesapeake schools superintendent and the organizer of the After School Satan Club. The person who sent the email wrote “you are evil, there is no other way to put it.” It goes on to say “You promote devil worship and unIslamic values.”

Chesapeake Police confirmed Tuesday morning that they were aware of the threat and were investigating its validity.

No further information has been released. This is breaking news and will be updated.