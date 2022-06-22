PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into a missing persons case that is two decades old.

Latesha Lamone Brooks, who was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing on August 31, 2002 by her mother, according to Prince Edward County police.

Police said Brooks’ mother told the police that she dropped her daughter off for an appointment in downtown Farmville on August 29, 2002 and has not seen or heard from her since.

At the time of disappearance, Brooks was described as 4 foot 10 inches in height, about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was reported last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants with “Bad Girl” printed on the back.

Anyone with information that may help locate Brooks is asked to call the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8108 or Crime Solvers at 434-392-3400.