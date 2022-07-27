RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning the public of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be from the department.

State Police said the scammer calls victims and claims they are “Detective Keith McCoy”. The scammer then demands money from the victims.

According to state police, sex offenders are appearing to be the preferred targets of scammers.

Virginia State Police said that the department does not have detectives, and nobody from VSP will ever call you asking for any kind of payment.

If you receive a call similar to the above described, VSP said to hang up and not to send any amount of money.