RICHMOND. Va (WRIC) – United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has launched its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide assistance at 12 sites across Central Virginia.

This program will assist qualifying individuals and families who make less than $60,000 a year. United Way is providing a team of IRS-certified tax preparers and volunteers to those who request assistance. United Way also offers coaching services for those who make up to $73,000 a year. Those interested can email tax@yourunitedway.org.

United Way Interim President and CEO Angela Otto said that many of those who use United Way’s tax assistance service make under $25,000. Volunteers help low-income individuals and families claim the Earned Income Tax Credit to help bring money into “households who need it most.”

VITA’s Richmond location at The Sacred Heart is offering assistance to Spanish and Portuguese speakers. In 2022, VITA volunteers helped file over 2,000 tax returns and recover nearly $3 million in tax returns. Location hours and information about the program can be found on United Way’s website.

According to United Way’s director of tax assistance programs, Cara Cardotti, the VITA program has been assisting community members since 2002. Those looking for assistance can schedule an appointment, drop off tax documents with a tax prepper or walk into one of the tax locations. VITA also provides Virginia residents with a tax assistance website.