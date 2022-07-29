RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia will potentially be receiving over $100 million from the opioid industry, thanks to two settlements filed by the Attorney General this week.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, alongside a group of other state Attorneys General, announced on Friday to address the opioid crisis for the second time this week.

A second proposed settlement would require former opioid maker Allergan to pay up to $2.37 billion to states and local governments participating in the settlement. This includes money that Allergan has already agreed to pay under settlements with individual states.

Virginia will receive at least $40 million, in addition to the expected $70 million from the Teva Pharmaceuticals settlement that was announced on Tuesday.

“The opioid epidemic is widespread and aggressive. Settlements like these will help create policies and programs designed to reduce, prevent, and treat opioid addiction,” Miyares said. “We continue to make it a priority to hold manufacturers responsible for their part in the opioid crisis, while ensuring victims of this epidemic receive the help they need.”

The settlement alleges that Allergan:

Deceptively marketed opioids by downplaying the risk of addiction, overstating their benefits, and encouraging doctors to treat patients showing signs of addiction by prescribing them more opioids

Failed to maintain effective controls to prevent diversion of opioids.

Allergan formerly made branded and generic opioids. The company sold its generics portfolio, including opioid products, to Teva in 2016.