PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Page County that happened last week.

On Thursday, June 9, at 8:40 p.m., VSP responded to a crash on the 8100 block of Route 211 involving a motorcycle.

A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 211 when it failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the right side of the road way into a guardrail, according to police.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 50-year-old Thomas P. Keane, of Luray. He died at the scene due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, police say.

The crash is currently still under investigation.