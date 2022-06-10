NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital after being struck on the side of the highway by an oncoming vehicle.

Around 8:10 a.m., a VSP trooper was stopped to assist a disabled motorist on southbound Interstate 664 in Newport News.

When the trooper was sitting in the vehicle awaiting assistance from VDOT, the driver of a Hyundai sedan ran off the roadway and struck the trooper’s vehicle and the disabled vehicle.

Photo of incident by Virginia State Police

The trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are several lanes shut down for the investigation.

This article will be updated once more information is available from police.