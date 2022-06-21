ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police announced on Monday that a volleyball coach at a Roanoke County school was charged over the weekend for sex-related crimes.

According to the Roanoke County Police Department, 45-year-old Aaron Stephenson King was charged on Saturday, June 18 with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

Authorities tell WFXR News that King works for Roanoke County Public Schools as a volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, but the incident did not occur at school and is not related to the district.

In addition, the victim in this incident is an adult, according to officials.

Police say they will not share additional information about the incident due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the privacy of the victim.

As of this writing, Roanoke County school officials say King is still employed by the district.