Virginia DWR looking for community-minded people with "a passion for the outdoors"

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking for Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) and is currently accepting applicants.

“If you have a passion for the outdoors and want to serve your community, a career as a Conservation Police Officer may be right for you,” reads the application page on the DWR’s website.

According to the job listing, applicants must be 21 or older and have a “working knowledge of law enforcement practices and procedures as they apply to wildlife and fisheries management and recreational boating” — among other requirements.

Things prospective CPOs might want to know, according to the Virginia DWR:

Q: What are the steps in the hiring process?

A: Potential CPOs apply and are initially screened, including a background investigation. Then they must go through a LawFit (physical agility course), take written testing and be subject to a polygraph examination. They will be screened medically and psychologically, and participate in a panel interview.

Q: What is the expected salary?

A: Salaries begin at $51,000, though any applicants who are currently certified as Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services Law Enforcement Officers will receive a sign-on bonus of $2,000. There is the potential for pay raises over time, including a 10% bonus after the probationary period and tenure-dependent raises through the Career Progression Program.

Q: Is a current certified law enforcement officer required to complete a full academy?

A: Yes — all newly-hired CPOs are required to attend a 28-week basic training program.

Q: What is basic training like?

A: It is a 28-week long basic training program located in Henrico, Virginia at the Virginia DWR headquarters. Lodging is provided and trainees have weekends off. Training will occur Monday through Friday and is mostly done on-site, unless required — for example, things like driver training or boat school would occur off-site. Training includes physical exercises (running, calisthenics and more).

Q: Will potential CPOs know prior to applying what counties are open? When will new CPOs know to which county they are assigned?

A: Yes, applicants will be able to see what duty stations — cities or counties — are available for assignment. Applicants will be able to rank duty stations based on preference. Final assigned duty station will be noted in the final offer letter.

Q: What is the residency requirement?

A: CPOs must live in or within 20 air miles of their assigned county/city boundary — as long as their commute is not more than 30 minutes. They must live in the state of Virginia and have a Virginia license.

Q: What does the schedule of a CPO look like?

A: Schedules are not regular and depend on seasonal patrol needs. However, CPOs can expect to have two weekends off a month, and there is flexibility within the daily schedule — including exact stop and start times, as well as the potential for split shifts. Some holidays are required. CPOs will have their schedules arranged by their direct supervisors.

Q: Is there a retirement plan?

A: Yes — CPOs are eligible for the Virginia Law Officer’s Retirement System (VaLORS) Plan 2.

Those interested in applying can contact the Training and Recruiting Section for more information, reachable by email at recruiter@dwr.virginia.gov or by phone at 804-367-3443.