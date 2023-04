RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday’s forecast for all of central Virginia and surrounding areas brings an enhanced fire risk across the region.

Outdoor burning is not recommended at all on Tuesday. Any fires that develop during the day will likely spread very quickly due to warm, dry and windy conditions.

Residents of central Virginia are asked to wait to burn anything until later on in the week, when moisture increases and winds diminish.