Virginians asked to fill out survey aimed to help expand broadband internet access in underserved areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians living in certain counties have been asked to fill out a survey for Firefly Fiber Broadband to give the internet service provider a better understanding of specific service areas for a regional grant application aimed at expanding broadband access to underserved localities.

Firefly, which is operated by a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, launched the Regional Internet Service Expansion Project in an effort to connect with more rural communities in need of better internet access.

The program is looking to hear from residents, specifically in Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson or Powhatan, with broadband internet speeds at or below the 25/3 threshold.

“This survey and speed test data will be used to further define the service area for a regional grant application that would aim to bring fiber broadband to every unserved location in the counties listed above,” Firefly wrote in a Facebook post this week.

Firefly will also hold town hall meetings on July 29 and Aug. 2. To check out where the town halls are located and how to sign up, click here.