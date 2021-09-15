Virginians vaccinated at Rite Aid can generate a digital vaccine card

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia residents who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine at Rite Aid now have the opportunity to access and show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination on their smartphones. This, thanks to a new partnership between the store and digital wallet company CLEAR.

The secure digital vaccine card can be linked to CLEAR’s Health Pass. Customers vaccinated at Rite Aid will need to download and enroll in the free CLEAR app, and then scan a QR code from the email or text message notification they get from Rite Aid after getting a vaccine shot.

The process of generating a digital vaccine card once you download the app is as easy as uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.

The digital vaccine card will provide easy access to their information anywhere at any time, making things easier for people on the go or headed to concerts, sporting events and more.