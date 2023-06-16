NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s will be bigger than first expected when it opens in New Kent.

The Buc-ee’s Super Center will have more than 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling positions, parking for over 650 cars, multiple electric vehicle chargers and space for buses and RVs.

Initially, the store was expected to have 74,000 square feet of retail space and 557 parking spaces for cars.

“Buc-ee’s, considered by many as offering a road side “Disney World Experience”, boasts the nation’s largest convenience store footprint and was ranked #1 by Forbes Magazine in their Customer Experience All Stars List for 2023, beating out Chick Fil-A for the top spot,” the company touted in a Friday release.

The store will be built at the Emmaus Church Road exit — Exit 211 interchange – along Interstate 64, which is about 20 miles east of downtown Richmond. When the project was announced, the county said the store was expected to open in 2027.

The Texas-based retailer said Friday that the New Kent location is slated to break ground “in the coming months” and construction will be done within two years. The chain plans to open four Virginia locations over the next four years.