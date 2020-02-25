Virginia’s best compete in National Robotics competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Teams from across Virginia faced off in a National Robotics competition this past weekend.

Each team designed, built and programmed a robot to go head-to-head in the competition.

Held at Lee Davis High School, 56 teams competed, including students from Powhatan High School and L.C. Bird.

Camille Neal-Harris, a student from Chatham High School, competed on an all-girls team, telling 8News her robotic team is part of a sisterhood.

“It means that one day I can be an engineer, my sister can be an engineer…and everyone from my school can do what they would love to do rather than conform to any stereotypes or social norms,” Neal-Harris said.

The teams are competing for entry at the National Championships, which will be held in Michigan. Students can also qualify for over $50 million in college scholarships.

