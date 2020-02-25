1  of  7
Breaking News
Dead body found by man clearing brush in Richmond, police say Skeletal remains identified as missing King William County woman New Virginia law ends D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s bid for resentencing Virginia lawmakers pass bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday Local student arrested after bragging about having handgun on school grounds, superintendent says Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101

Virginia’s best compete in National Robotics competition

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Teams from across Virginia faced off in a National Robotics competition this past weekend.

Each team designed, built and programmed a robot to go head-to-head in the competition.

Held at Lee Davis High School, 56 teams competed, including students from Powhatan High School and L.C. Bird.

Camille Neal-Harris, a student from Chatham High School, competed on an all-girls team, telling 8News her robotic team is part of a sisterhood.

“It means that one day I can be an engineer, my sister can be an engineer…and everyone from my school can do what they would love to do rather than conform to any stereotypes or social norms,” Neal-Harris said.

Camille Neal-Harris

The teams are competing for entry at the National Championships, which will be held in Michigan. Students can also qualify for over $50 million in college scholarships.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events