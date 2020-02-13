Virginia’s ‘March for Life’ rally expected to draw thousands to downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people are expected to march at the State Capitol in the March for Life rally on Thursday.

Approximately 7,000 people flooded downtown for last year’s rally. A few different organizations are in charge of this year’s march, including the Family Foundation, Virginia Society for Human Life and Virginia Catholic Conference.

Marchers are rallying for anti-abortion bills in the commonwealth, though the current session has already seen lawmakers advance bills that would roll back restrictions on abortion.

Ralliers are expected to arrive at the capitol around 11:45 a.m. ahead of the 12:45 p.m. scheduled march.

With large crowds expected, a number of road closures will be in place.

The following roads will be closed periodically from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

• East Broad Street between North 8th and 14th Streets

• North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets

• East Main Street between North 14th and North 9th Streets

• North 9th Street between East Main and Grace Streets

• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

There will also be no parking in the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• East Main Street between North 9th and 14th Streets

• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• South 2nd Street between East Byrd Street and Browns Island Way/ 2nd Street Connector

• South 3rd Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets

• South 4th Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets

• South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets

