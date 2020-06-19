Virtual ‘Freedom Celebration’ in honor of Juneteenth set for Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. – June 19, also known as Juneteenth, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Janine Bell, President/Artist Director of Elegba Folklore Society, will hold a virtual “Freedom Celebration” in honor of the holiday this Saturday at 5 p.m.

“It’s significant because we learn in school about Abraham Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation enacted January 1st, 1863, but then we don’t learn what happened next. We learn that slavery was over in 1865,” said Bell. “In Richmond, it was April 3rd, 1865 when the Union Army caused Richmond to fall embodied in the 3,000 Colored Troops of the USCT.”

Anyone interested in attending the virtual celebration may click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: