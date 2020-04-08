Virus death toll at Canterbury reaches 33

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County disclosed another COVID-19 death Wednesday, putting the center’s death toll from the virus at 33.

Canterbury, a long-term care facility that has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, has reported that 33 residents have died and more than 100 individuals at the center have tested positive for the virus.

“The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center operational team again wishes to recognize the tireless efforts of our medical and nursing staff, quality assurance team, and department heads who are working around the clock to serve the people in our care. Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering at this unprecedented time,” Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community. We also recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for anyone with an elderly or infirm family member, particularly in a group setting; at Canterbury, the care of these loved ones is our primary focus.”

