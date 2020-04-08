1  of  2
Breaking News
Virus death toll at Canterbury reaches 33 Virginia man files lawsuit against Northam claiming executive orders violate state constitution

Virus death toll at Canterbury reaches 33

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center — un centro de rehabilitación — esta luchando contra un brote de coronavirus que ha matado a 16 residentes.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County disclosed another COVID-19 death Wednesday, putting the center’s death toll from the virus at 33.

Canterbury, a long-term care facility that has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, has reported that 33 residents have died and more than 100 individuals at the center have tested positive for the virus.

“The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center operational team again wishes to recognize the tireless efforts of our medical and nursing staff, quality assurance team, and department heads who are working around the clock to serve the people in our care. Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering at this unprecedented time,” Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community. We also recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for anyone with an elderly or infirm family member, particularly in a group setting; at Canterbury, the care of these loved ones is our primary focus.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events