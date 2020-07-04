VMFA reopens to the public, requires masks

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) is set to reopen on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy of VMFA)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) has officially reopened to the public after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Under ‘Phase Three’ guidelines, the VMFA is allowed to open while requiring masks as well as accounting for other CDC safety regulations.

Staff will give out disposable masks to those who arrive without a face covering.

Facilities inside the building will be cleaned more, and separate designated entrances for entering and exiting the building will be present.

The museum will also offer multiple hand sanitizing stations in the building.

Group tours cannot be scheduled for the time being — keeping up with physical distancing standards.

VMFA will resume regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until 9 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: