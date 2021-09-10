VMFA to hold free event celebrating the art of Puerto Rico

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond, Photo by Travis Fullerton, © 2013 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is holding a free event Saturday to showcase the art of Latin America, with a focus on Puerto Rico.

The VMFA’s Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Puerto Rico Family Day event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11. There will be dance performances, workshops, music, storytelling and art activities so people can “discover and explore the art and culture of Puerto Rico.”

Those interested in attending can either go in person or take part virtually on Facebook.