CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect the volunteer fire department Downey was involved in.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A volunteer firefighter in the town of Waverly in Sussex County is dead after police say he was involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle in Surry County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place near the intersection of Rolfe Highway and Colonial Trail West at around 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

It was determined that 65-year-old Rhonda Green was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima east on Colonial Trail West when she made a left turn onto Rolfe Highway without yielding and struck a 2014 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Christopher Stuart Downy of Waverly, was thrown ejected from the impact. Downey was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Downey was a volunteer firefighter with the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department in Sussex County, according to a Facebook post from the Prince George Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 sending well wishes to the Sussex-based department after Downey’s death.