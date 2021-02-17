Volunteers deliver water to elderly, disabled during Hopewell water crisis

Hopewell, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers in Hopewell have come together to ensure the most vulnerable members of the community have water during the water emergency.

Johnny Partin and Joseph Eliades are two of the volunteers behind the effort. Since Monday, they’ve loaded a pick-up truck full of bottled waters and hand delivered them to the doorsteps of the elderly and disabled in Hopewell.

“When your community is hurting, you should always step in to help if you can,” said Eliades.

On Sunday night, a power outage at the Virginia American Water Facility shut off running water for the entire Hopewell district. On Tuesday, water was restored; however, hours later, equipment failure caused another shutoff.

Hundreds of cars lined the local elementary school to get bottles of water, but this group of volunteers realized the elderly and those with disabilties couldn’t wait in the long lines.

“We’ve either been making phone calls to people… emailing… text messaging. Just touching base to see if they need water and to prevent them from being cold,” said Partin.

Since Monday, more than 300 cases of water have been delivered.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Frances Duncan, one of the recipients. “I found some on the porch last night and told my daughter the water fairy has been here.”