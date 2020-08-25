Volunteers send an update home from Hurricane Laura’s path in Louisiana

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross deployed four Central Virginia locals to Texas and Louisiana on Sunday to provide hurricane relief.

Two of the volunteers, Ed Miller of Hanover County and Renee Boullano of Midlothian checked in with 8News today to tell us more about their experience.

This is Miller’s seventh time traveling to volunteer for the Red Cross, but for Boullano this is her first.

Their role will be to assist with sheltering efforts in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Boullano told 8News they are taking extra precautions and storm shelters could look different this year because of the pandemic.

“Because of COVID-19 there will be some hotels, but we believe the hotels will fill up and then they will have to revert to the gymnasium or the community centers or the schools,” Boullano said. “We are required to set those shelters up or help assist setting them up with social distancing.”

Miller says they got a briefing this morning that gave them an idea of what to expect from the incoming weather. They were told there is going to be a lot of wind from the storms.

“The problem between the wind and the rain, particularly in Louisiana, it’s very low and it will cause the water to back up and rise,” said Miller. “So we are expecting the damage, both from rain and from wind.”

If everything goes according to plan, the couple will be back in Virginia on Sept. 5.

