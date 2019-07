PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers wanting to lend a hand, or a brush can help paint Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg this summer.

Individuals and groups, including churches, sororities and fraternities are invited to help out.

The painting process starts now and runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 9.

Those interested in signing-up for a shift can call 804-861-4996, or email info@petersburg.k12.va.us.