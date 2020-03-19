Volunteers welcome at Feed More during coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As people social distance and stay away from public places because of the coronavirus outbreak, one place where this changes the way business is done is at Feed More.

“We are very dependent on volunteers,” said Doug Pick, Feed More President & CEO. “We have 100 employees but every day we have 200 volunteers.”

However 200 is no longer the case as Feed More adjusts to social distancing and limits on the amount of people in rooms.

“Our corporate volunteers, by caution, have reduced their participation as well as many of our seniors,” added Pick. “It slows us down but we will get through that and we will keep our volumes up.”

So Feed More is asking for your help as a voluneer during this time of need as they continue to distribute meals across central Virginia to those in need.

Just go to their website if you want to sign up to volunteer, donate or are in need of assistance.