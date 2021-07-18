Voting open in Library of Virginia’s People’s Choice Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Library of Virginia wants to let you know that voting is now open for its annual People’s Choice Awards as part of the 24th Literary Awards Celebration.

There are finalists in both fiction and nonfiction that you can cast a vote for. The finalists represent the most-requested fiction and nonfiction titles by Virginia authors, or about the commonwealth, published in 2020.

The finalists in the fiction category are:

Daylight by David Baldacci

Florence Adler Swims Forever by Rachel Beanland

Blacktop Wasteland by S. A. Cosby

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford

A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

The finalists in the nonfiction category are:

The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Revolution by Lynne Cheney

You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington by Alexis Coe

Subtle Acts of Exclusion: How to Understand, Identify, and Stop Microaggressions by Tiffany Jana & Michael Baran

The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family by Bettye Kearse

First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country by Thomas E. Ricks

The Captain by David Wright & Anthony DiComo

You can vote for your favorites by CLICKING HERE. Voting ends August 31, and the winners will be announced at the Literary Awards Celebration on October 16.

Winners will receive an engraved crystal book and $2,500.

For more information, head over to the Library of Virginia website.