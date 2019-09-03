VSP: 11 killed in traffic-related crashes over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claimed the lives of 11 people in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

During the four-day holiday weekend, 11 were killed in nine traffic crashes across Virginia. The traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Richmond, Goochland, Prince George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Albemarle, Franklin and Wise, according to a release from state troopers.

“Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways,” said Virginia State Police superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far.

“At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways? All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an every-day priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019.”

State police investigated a total 684 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend. Motorcycles were involved in three of the nine fatal traffic crashes.

VSP participated in two traffic-safety enforcement programs over the four-day weekend, Checkpoint Strikeforce and Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE). VSP said that more 7,000 people were cited for speeding, and another 2,000 for reckless driving. The figures are listed below: