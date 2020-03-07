VSP: 2 left with serious injuries after I-64 crash in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver and passenger were extracted from a vehicle after a crash on I-64 Saturday morning — both left with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-crash on eastbound I-64 at 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 143. VSP said that the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer overturned after traveling eastbound and veering off the left lane and striking several trees.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were extracted from the vehicle — assisted by Louisa County Fire and Rescue. The male driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, and the female was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Both victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The cause crash remains under investigation.

