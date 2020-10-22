VSP: 81-year-old Hanover man killed in motorcycle accident

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 81-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling through King and Queen County on Wednesday when he was struck by a Ford F150. The motorcycle operator, Ronald Caudell of Hanover County died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. in the 13200 block of Richmond Tappahannock Highway.

Caudell, a 1998 Honda GL 1500SE was turning onto Newton Road off the highway when the F150 traveling west on Richmond Tappahannock Highway hit him.

The truck driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Fox of Tappahannock. Fox was wearing a seatbelt and is uninjured. VSP says he was charged with reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic signal.

