’94 Ford F150 pulled from the Blacwater River on March 10, 2021. (Photo by Virginia State Police)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police pulled not one, but two vehicles made in 1994 from the Blackwater River on Wednesday.

The VSP Search and Recovery team worked in Isle of Wight County to preform the extraction. They found a ’94 Ford 150 and ’94 Plymouth Acclaim from the river.

Now they want to find the owners of the vehicles, anyone who recognizes either the car or truck is encouraged to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.