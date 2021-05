RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police assisted the Henrico County Police Department in a police pursuit on southbound Interstate 95 on Monday morning.

Troopers joined Henrico officers in the pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord at 8:10 a.m. near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Troopers used a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle in question.

The driver of the vehicle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after running over the device.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.