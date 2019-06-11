VSP: Hit-and-run suspect left behind injured passenger

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured.

According to Virginia State Police, Homer Derwood Boggess Jr., 49, was driving a maroon 1999 Ford Expedition south on Clement Town Road at about noon on May 30, when he rear-ended a 2017 Ford Transit 350 passenger van that had slowed to make a turn.

Both vehicles stopped in the roadway. As the driver of the van began walking towards the Ford Expedition, Boggess sped away, VSP said.

“Due to the heavy damage sustained in the crash, the Expedition became disabled about four miles from the crash scene. Boggess attempted to hide the Expedition behind bushes near the roadside and then fled on foot. He left behind a 55-year-old female passenger, who had been seriously injured in the crash,” VSP said in a press release.

The female passenger in the Expedition was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to VSP. The driver of the Ford van, a 55-year-old Powhatan County man, was not injured in the crash.

Boggess is wanted for felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Boggess is described as a white male, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6’1 in height and weighs 195 pounds.

The incident remains under investigation.

