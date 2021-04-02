VSP investigating a crash involving a school bus

POWHATAN, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 2, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Old Tavern Road when it crossed the centerline hitting a school bus that was heading south, according to police.

Neither vehicles had any passengers.

The driver of the Silverado, an 82-year-old man, and the driver of the school bus, a 60- year old woman were both wearing seatbelts. Neither driver was hurt during the incident.

